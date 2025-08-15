FA rules ban Aston Villa star from matchday squad v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Unai Emery’s side will be without one of their key players when they face Newcastle United in their first Premier League match of the season.

Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Premier League campaign begins at Villa Park tomorrow when they take on Unai Emery’s side in a mouth-watering encounter. Villa and Newcastle were separated by just goal difference in last season’s league table and the pair always deliver highly entertaining matches.

Eight goals, split four apiece, were scored during their two meetings last season. That tally was actually two fewer than the ten goals they managed in their two matches a season prior.

Both sides rely on a high-tempo and entertaining style of play and there will undoubtedly be some fireworks, particularly following the controversial way last season concluded. Villa’s defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United ensured that, despite Newcastle United falling to a 1-0 loss against Everton, they were unable to leapfrog the Magpies into fifth place.

That defeat cost Villa Champions League football and the huge prestige and revenues that follow. Emery’s side were ultimately beaten 2-0, but they thought they had taken the lead through Morgan Rogers, only for referee Thomas Bramall to disallow Morgan Rogers’ goal for a foul on Red Devils goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Replays quickly showed that Rogers hadn’t committed an infringement, however, because the referee had blown his whistle before the ball crossed the goal line, VAR could not intervene and overrule his decision. That decision sparked fury on the Villa bench and led to them releasing a statement post-match criticising the PGMOL’s decision to pick Bramall as the referee for that game.

Aston Villa key man suspended v Newcastle United

Whilst Villa’s protestations at that disallowed goal were valid, it wasn’t the sole reason for their failure to qualify for the Champions League. At the time Rogers netted, they had played almost 30 minutes with just ten men following Emiliano Martinez’s red card.

The Argentine international was dismissed after racing out of his area and bringing down Rasmus Hojlund. The actions of Martinez were deemed as denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity and he was shown a straight red card by Barrott.

The FA’s punishment for that offence is a one-match ban. As he was dismissed in the final game of the season, that suspension carries over to this season and thus means he will not feature against Newcastle United tomorrow.

Martinez was voted as the best goalkeeper in the world earlier this year, an award that was mentioned on numerous occasions by the tannoy announcer at Villa Park when these sides met back in April. On that day, Martinez was largely untested as Villa ran out comfortable 4-1 winners in a match which, at that time, seemed very significant in the race for Champions League qualification.

New signing Marco Bizot, who joined Villa for an undisclosed fee from Stade Brestois this summer, is expected to make his debut in place of Martinez tomorrow. Bizot featured in Villa’s penultimate match of pre-season, but couldn’t prevent Marseille from running out as 3-1 winners at the Stade Velodrome. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have no suspension worries heading into their clash with the Villains - although they will be without Alexander Isak who remains unavailable for selection.