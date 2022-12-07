England and Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson issues update amid injury concern

The striker missed training on Monday with what was described as a “minor strain”. However, Wilson said he was “recharging and recovering” in an Instagram post from Doha, Qatar, ahead of Saturday's game – and the issue is not thought to be serious.

Meanwhile, United head coach Eddie Howe – who is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with his players – says the club’s medical team have been in regular contact with Wilson since he joined up with his country last month.

“I’ve been in regular contact with Callum and England,” said Howe. “Not necessarily me, but our sports science team and medical team. He’s fine. He’s really enjoying himself, and I think he’s training very well. We’re really happy to hear that.”

Wilson has made two appearances off the bench for England. The 30-year-old set up a goal for Jack Grealish in the 6-2 win over Iran.

