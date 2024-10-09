Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United now have three players in the England senior squad following a late call-up for defender Tino Livramento.

Livramento was called up to the England squad for the first time last month for the Nations League matches against Finland and Republic of Ireland but did not get on the pitch. This month, he was called into the England Under-21s squad alongside Newcastle team-mate Lewis Hall.

But after the withdrawals of Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White from the England senior squad due to injury, Livramento has been drafted in alongside Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Both players have been part of England's senior squads previously but are still awaiting their first caps for their country.

England host Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (7:45pm kick-off) before travelling to Finland on Sunday (5pm kick-off). Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and winger Anthony Gordon are also in the England squad along with Livramento for the matches.

The right-back joined Newcastle from Southampton last summer for an initial £31million. He has since made 44 appearances for The Magpies in all competitions, scoring once.

Livramento has featured in all nine of Newcastle’s matches so far this season but has been introduced off the bench in each of the last three Premier League matches with Kieran Trippier starting at right-back. Trippier’s retirement from international duty following Euro 2024 left a space for a right-back in Lee Carsley’s Three Lions squad which Livramento will be looking to secure.

In addition to Livramento, Gordon, Pope and Hall, Newcastle have six more first-team players away on international duty. Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is set to be at Wembley Stadium on Thursday as part of the Greece squad facing England.

Sandro Tonali will be part of the Italy squad facing Belgium and Israel in the Nations League while Emil Krafth will represent Sweden against Slovakia and Estonia. Miguel Almiron is set to be in action for Paraguay in the World Cup Qualifiers against Ecuador and Venezuela while Bruno Guimaraes will be hoping to help Brazil regain some form against Chile and Peru.

Will Osula is part of the Denmark Under-21s squad facing Iceland as they look to secure qualification for next summer’s Under-21s European Championships.