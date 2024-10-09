Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United Under-21s hopes of progressing in the EFL Trophy are hanging in the balance after a 3-1 defeat at Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill scored twice in the first half before Newcastle’s Johnny Emerson pulled a goal back just before the hour mark. Newcastle’s chance of finding an equaliser was dashed in the closing stages as Esapa Osong restored Rotherham’s two-goal advantage as the game ended 3-1.

The result confirmed Rotherham’s progress to the last 16 of the competition but leaves Newcastle needing to beat Mansfield Town in their final group match while hoping Rotherham beat Bradford City. The Young Magpies haven’t won an EFL Trophy match inside 90 minutes since beating Grimsby Town 3-2 at Blundell Park back in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Longstaff, Elias Sorensen and Callum Roberts were among the scorers that evening.

Tuesday’s game at Rotherham was Newcastle’s first EFL Trophy match since the appointment of Diarmuid O'Carroll as new Under-21s lead coach. The Young Magpies had won their previous three matches heading into the game but were undone by the League One side.

Newcastle’s Under-21s side were without Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi, who are away on international duty with England Under-18s. Alex Murphy, who has been part of the first-team matchday squad this season, played the full 90 minutes.

Newcastle’s final group game will take place at Mansfield on October 29. Even if they win, they will have to wait until Bradford and Rotherham play on November 19 before they discover their fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United Under-21s: Aidan Harris, Ciaran Thompson, Cathal Heffernan (c), Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy, Travis Hernes, Anthony Munda (James Huntley 62), Jay Turner-Cooke (Alfie Harrison 83), Johnny Emerson, Ben Parkinson (Darren Palmer 83), Josh Donaldson (Sean Neave 62).

Subs not used:Will Anderson, Dylan Charlton, Rory Powell.