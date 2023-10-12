News you can trust since 1849
England ‘leaked’ starting XI v Australia as call made on Newcastle United man and ex Liverpool star

This is how Gareth Southgate could set up his England side for the friendly meeting with Australia at Wembley Stadium on Frida.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 18:05 BST

Kieran Trippier is the only Newcastle United representative in the England squad for the current international break as the Three Lions prepare to take on Australia in a friendly before a Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy next week.

The Magpies full-back has been in spectacular form lately with five assists and three clean sheets in his last four Premier League appearances. Some Newcastle United supporters will be keen to see their star man represent his nation, while others may not be too disappointed should Gareth Southgate choose to leave the player out and lower the risk of any injury.

Here is a ‘leaked’ England line-up based on various reports

After an impressive start to the season, Gareth Southgate is expected to hand the shot stopper a start against Australia.

1. GK - Sam Johnstone

After an impressive start to the season, Gareth Southgate is expected to hand the shot stopper a start against Australia. Photo: Getty Images

In scintillating form lately but Gareth Southgate may have plans to save the Magpies man’s energy for Italy next week.

2. RB - Kieran Trippier

In scintillating form lately but Gareth Southgate may have plans to save the Magpies man’s energy for Italy next week. Photo: Getty Images

Potentially England’s most in-form centre-back. Started against Scotland and could put in a claim to be first choice with a good performance against Australia.

3. CB - Lewis Dunk

Potentially England’s most in-form centre-back. Started against Scotland and could put in a claim to be first choice with a good performance against Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Another who could step up if Gareth Southgate rests players he plans to call on against Italy.

4. CB - Marc Guehi

Another who could step up if Gareth Southgate rests players he plans to call on against Italy. Photo: Getty Images

