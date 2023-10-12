Kieran Trippier is the only Newcastle United representative in the England squad for the current international break as the Three Lions prepare to take on Australia in a friendly before a Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy next week.

The Magpies full-back has been in spectacular form lately with five assists and three clean sheets in his last four Premier League appearances. Some Newcastle United supporters will be keen to see their star man represent his nation, while others may not be too disappointed should Gareth Southgate choose to leave the player out and lower the risk of any injury .