Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United were active in the summer transfer window, but with injuries hampering their start to the season and a couple of areas they still need to strengthen in, the winter transfer window could be yet another important few weeks for the club. It may only be October, but Newcastle will already be planning for the January transfer window and how best to navigate what is often a very tricky market.

It’s likely that the upcoming transfer window will be a lot like last season’s winter window with Newcastle operating on a strict budget that will likely be spent on just one player - if the right one becomes available at the right price. Emile Smith-Rowe has recently emerged as a potential option after he has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a move for the out-of-favour Gunner will likely cost north of £50m - a hefty price tag for a player who has featured just six times in all competitions this season and has no obvious position in Eddie Howe’s preferred system. Smith-Rowe is a quality player, however, there are one or two positions that need strengthening in the winter window that simply must take priority.

One of those positions is at the heart of defence. Sven Botman’s injury has highlighted the need to add bodies in this area.

Sven Botman's injury has highlighted a lack of depth at centre-back

Newcastle failed to address this issue in summer and although Jamaal Lascelles has deputised superbly in Botman’s absence, another centre-back is required if not in January, then certainly in the summer. The winter window may prove too challenging to sign a world-class player, as it proved in 2022 and their pursuits of Botman and Diego Carlos, however, a loan move may prove to be a fruitful option for the Magpies.

Holding off making a statement centre-back signing until the summer by adding someone with quality and experience on a temporary basis could be the avenue Newcastle explore in January. If they are able to do that, then they will have strengthened one area in desperate need of reinforcement and can move onto adding some magic to their forward line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Almiron has been brilliant in recent times, but it would be a surprise if the club aren’t planning on signing his long-term replacement in forthcoming transfer windows. Like Anthony Gordon last winter, the person they opt to sign doesn’t have to be ready to replace Almiron immediately, but it is a great opportunity for them to get someone in and help blood them into Howe’s system with the aim of hitting the ground running in the summer.

Of course, they have the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Garang Kuol out on-loan who may be able to come in and do a job - although there are doubts about how much they will be able to make an impact in the first-team. A right-winger is not essential in January, but whilst Almiron is in good form, it would be a good time to bring in an understudy.