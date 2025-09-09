Thomas Tuchel is expected to include Tino Livramento in his England team v Serbia | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Tino Livramento is in-line to start for England v Serbia tonight - according to the latest reports.

England take on Serbia tonight in their second and final game of the international break. The Three Lions defeated Andorra 2-0 at the weekend as they continued their 100% start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, unlike that routine win at Villa Park on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel’s side will come up against stern opposition tonight in Belgrade. Serbia are currently second in the qualifying group and will be keen to use home advantage to their benefit against England.

A win for England would put them on the verge of securing qualification to next summer’s World Cup, whilst a defeat would open the door for Serbia to swoop during the next international break in October. “If we win the game, we’re really close to securing qualification,” Harry Kane said ahead of his side’s trip to Serbia.

“If we don’t, it makes the next camp a lot trickier,” England’s all-time record goalscorer added. “The teams we're playing against are almost happy to lose 1 or 2-0, and not cause us too much of a threat, whereas [Tuesday] is going to be completely different.

“Serbia are a really good team, we saw that in the Euros so it’s a really good test, hopefully we can show the best side of us, the best version of us, that’s with the ball, without the ball.”

England ‘leaked’ XI v Serbia - Newcastle United trio included

Tuchel is expected to make three changes from the starting XI that began their win over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday - with Myles Lewis-Skelly expected to be the major casualty following that game. The Arsenal man, who played the full 90 at the weekend, has not been included in the travelling squad with Tino Livramento, according to the Sun , expected to take his place in the starting XI.

Livramento shone for the U21’s during this summer’s U21 Euros and has played at left-back for Newcastle United this season as Lewis Hall builds his fitness after recovering from a foot injury. Livramento made his senior debut for England last year but returned to the youth groups to help Lee Carsley’s side retain the trophy they won back in 2023.

Anthony Gordon, who like Livramento started Saturday’s game on the bench before being introduced to the game in the second half, is not expected to be handed a start in Belgrade tonight, however, according to reports. Gordon is currently serving a domestic suspension but is eligible to feature for his country and can return to Newcastle United action when they take on Barcelona at St James’ Park next week.

Dan Burn, who has become a favourite under Tuchel, is also expected to start on the bench for his country tonight. If he comes onto the pitch, then Burn may be tasked with keeping Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic quiet.

Former Magpies striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may also start up-front for Serbia after coming on as a late substitute during their win over Latvia at the weekend. Ezri Konsa is expected to come into the team for Burn, whilst Morgan Rogers is likely to start behind the striker in place of Eberechi Eze.

England ‘leaked’ XI v Serbia: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane.