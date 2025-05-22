Newcastle United training ground update drops ‘worrying’ Alexander Isak injury ‘hint’

Newcastle United have released a batch of training pictures ahead of their clash with Everton on Sunday.

Newcastle United head into Sunday knowing that a win would ensure they qualify for next season’s Champions League. Sat fourth in the Premier League table ahead of kick-off, Eddie Howe’s side are well placed among their rivals - but a slip-up could cost them dearly.

Defeat to Arsenal on Sunday meant the Magpies missed their first opportunity to seal Champions League qualification and that their final day of the season clash with Everton became a must-win game. They will fancy their chances at St James’ Park - but will be sweating over the fitness of Alexander Isak right up until kick-off.

Isak missed their defeat at the Emirates Stadium due to a minor groin injury - an issue that was only picked up on the morning of the game: “Very late [call],” Howe said on Sunday when asked about the striker. “He felt a little bit of stiffness last night after dinner. We weren't really concerned at that stage but we thought we would get a scan just to be careful.”

Callum Wilson played up-front in Isak’s absence as Newcastle slipped to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Declan Rice stunner. That defeat ensured their record of failing to win any match in which Isak hasn’t started this season continued.

Alexander Isak training ground ‘update’

Newcastle will be desperate to have Isak back in contention this weekend and will undoubtedly do everything possible to get him into Howe’s first-team. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the club posted a gallery of photos from training on their website.

Worryingly, Isak was not included in any of these. Whilst these pictures don’t necessarily mean he didn’t train, seeing Isak not involved will be a worry to supporters who are desperate to see him start at the weekend.

Of course, this could be the latest in a long line of ‘mind games’ being played by the club who won’t want to show their hand too early ahead of a crucial last day of the season. Naturally, though, fans will want worries over his fitness eased and whilst Howe may do that on Friday morning when he speaks to the media, it won’t assuage fears tonight.

One crumb of comfort for supporters could come from their former player Jon Dahl Tomasson, however. Tomasson, who is manager of the Swedish national team, has named his squad for two friendly matches against Hungary and Algeria that will take place next month and Isak has been included in that squad.

While Isak could still withdraw from the squad, Sweden and Tomasson will have been in contact with Newcastle and the player regarding his fitness and potential availability with the former Newcastle United forward commenting on Isak’s inclusion, saying: “Alexander has had a great season in a team that has fought hard.

“We like what we see when we study him. Now is a good chance to test him.”

Emil Krafth, meanwhile, has missed out on Tomasson’s squad.