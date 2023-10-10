Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saka joined up with the England squad despite missing Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday due to injury. But it has since been confirmed that the 22-year-old has withdrawn from the squad.

England host Australia on Friday, October 13 in a friendly before taking on Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, October 17.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An England statement read: “Saka was assessed by the England medical team and it was decided the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.”

While Saka’s withdrawal does free-up a space for a player to be called-up to the England squad, Gareth Southgate is not planning to make any further call-ups.

Newcastle have just one player in the current England squad in Kieran Trippier with internationals Nick Pope and Callum Wilson missing out. Anthony Gordon’s impressive start to the season saw him thrust into contention for his first senior call-up, particularly with Saka an injury doubt.

Despite Saka withdrawing from the squad due to injury and Gordon fitting a similar attacking mould, the Newcastle winger will remain on Tyneside during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon missed Newcastle’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday due to suspension but is set to be back involved following the international break for the match against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on October 21.