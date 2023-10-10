Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guimaraes was shown a yellow card for a foul on Emerson in the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium on Sunday and was - in the words of West Ham boss David Moyes - ‘very lucky’ to avoid a second moments later for a foul on James Ward-Prowse.

And with four bookings in his opening eight league matches, the Brazilian will face a one match suspension if he picks up another booking before The Magpies’ 20th game of the Premier League season - which is currently away to Liverpool on December 30.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have already had one player suspended due to yellow cards this season with Anthony Gordon missing the trip to West Ham after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign against Burnley the week prior.

United boss Eddie Howe believes new Premier League rules have led to more bookings this season, conceding that his side are likely to suffer a number of suspensions over the course of the campaign.

“I think the booking side of things has changed this year with the rules,” Howe told The Gazette following Gordon’s suspension. “There’s very little leeway on anything and there’s a yellow card out.

“Whether that’s a little pause in attack or whatever it is with the new regulations that have come in so I think suspension will then come to the fore more not just for Anthony and us but for other clubs as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something that we will have to deal with but if we can, we’re going to try and minimise those as much as possible.”

Newcastle had just one player suspended due to yellow cards last season with Joelinton handed a one match ban after picking up five yellow cards in the first 19 league games and a two match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards inside the opening 32 league matches.

Joelinton has been shown just one booking so far this season along with Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.