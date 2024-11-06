Lee Carsley has been urged to call-up Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall to his England squad for their upcoming Nations League games.

England face Greece in Athens on Thursday 14 November before returning to Wembley to host the Republic of Ireland on Sunday 17 November as they round-off their Nations League campaign. The Three Lions currently sit second in their group and know a point would secure them a place in League A for the next set of Nations League A matches.

Thomas Tuchel is set to take up the reins as England manager in the new year with Carsley to take charge of his final two matches as interim manager before moving back to the Under-21 set up. Carlsey now has one final opportunity to experiment and there have been vocal calls for the former Everton man to hand Lewis Hall his first senior international call-up.

Hall was named Newcastle United’s Player of the Month following a brilliant October and with a dearth of options at left-back in the England squad, it could be the perfect time to give the 20-year-old an opportunity to impress. Certainly, this is the view of Stuart Pearce who believes that as a natural left-back Hall should be on Carsley’s radar to give the team more balance and ensure they avoid a repeat of having to put right-backs on the opposite side of defence as they did during Euro 2024 with Kieran Trippier.

Pearce told talkSPORT: “I think the fact that he is a natural left-footer helps. They have put right-footed left-backs in there in recent years.

“Having watched him [against Arsenal] and bearing in mind who he was up against [Bukayo Saka] who, if you show any weakness, exploits it, I think he dealt with him brilliantly. From a defensive point of view, I thought he was outstanding and showed real maturity.

“He is playing regularly for Newcastle and it would be more of a surprise if he wasn’t in the team, than if he was, he gives natural balance. Some of the players who have played left-back have either not offered us enough going forward, or defensively, being frail.

“He ticks a lot of boxes. He is playing regularly for one of the top sides in the Premier League and I would fully expect him to be in the squad.”