The Premier League have concluded the sale of UK live radio commentary rights for the next four seasons.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT have been awarded six packages for live UK radio commentary of Premier League games for the next four seasons. The deal, which will run to the end of the 2028/29 season, will see the two stations continue live radio commentary of the Premier League.

Speaking about the deal, the Premier League’s chief media officer Paul Molnar said: “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnerships with the BBC and talkSPORT, who have both consistently delivered outstanding live Premier League football across a broad range of platforms. Their engaging live commentary and wider programming is an important service for Premier League fans across the UK, and we look forward to working with both organisations over the next four seasons.”

Whilst not as lucrative as the TV market for Premier League clubs, every broadcast package sold by the league helps boost the coffers of its member clubs and for Newcastle United, that could prove vital in helping them overcome the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Magpies, along with clubs like Aston Villa, were forced to sell players this summer in order to comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction.

Eddie Howe’s side will see first hand what that decision will mean to them this weekend when they face off against Nottingham Forest, with an in-form Elliot Anderson in their ranks. Anderson moved to the City Ground for £35m in the summer whilst Yankuba Minteh was also sold to Brighton.