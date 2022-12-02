Grealish had a dig at the Newcastle United midfieder while celebrating Manchester City’s title win last season in a video which went viral. The England international said team-mate Riyad Mahrez had “played like Almiron”.

Almiron has gone on to hit form this season, and the 28-year-old is Newcastle’s leading scorer this season with eight goals.

Jack Grealish applauds fans after England's win over Wales.

Grealish, for his part, “regrets” his comment about the Paraguay international.

"I haven’t actually been asked about that, and let me just address it,” said Grealish. “It was the day after the season finished, and obviously I’d had a few drinks and stuff.

“Straight after that, because I didn’t realise, we were out celebrating, and I wasn’t on my phone on social media. And then I remember I was in Ibiza – and it had obviously come out.

“That was one thing I regret. When I said earlier that sometimes I do stupid stuff, that was one. I regret that. I swear, I’m actually buzzing the way he’s reacted.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron has scored eight goals so far this season.

“He said something about me in the interview the other day, he wished me the best. I thought ‘what a guy man’ because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way.

"I’m actually buzzing for him, I’ve had a lot of stick off the Newcastle fans – and rightly so. At the end of the day, they are backing their player, which I fully understand. He seems like the most harmless, nice guy, so fair play, I’m buzzing for him.”

Almiron was asked about Grealish’s comments last month.

"Would I shake his hand the next time we line up to play Man City?” said Almiron. “Yes, I would. Of course, I'd shake hands with him, whenever we play against Man City, without a shadow of a doubt.

"As I keep on insisting to people, Jack Grealish is a great player – and I just wish him all the best.

