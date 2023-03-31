Ten Hag described Newcastle as an ‘annoying’ team to play against ahead of the Carabao Cup final little over a month ago while also praising Eddie Howe’s ‘clear philosophy’ and ‘intensity’. He also suggested The Magpies were keen time-wasters given that their matches have seen the ball in play just 52.2% of the time this season – the lowest of any side in the Premier League.

“The referees want to play effective time,” ten Hag said. “[Newcastle] have the lowest in the league – and they are quite successful with it.”

And ahead of Sunday’s match, ten Hag was once again asked whether he had any concerns over Newcastle’s game management.

“Concern? We know they delay, yeah,” the Man United boss said during his pre-match press conference. “It's something that is what the refereeing doesn't want, they want to have tempo in the game, that is the aim of the Premier League, so they have to be consistent to let the game go and act what the policy is.

"It's about us, like we did in the two previous games, it's about us, as every game, we want to dictate, to control the game but we play against a good opponent, we're aware of that.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after their side's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"They've had a great season with their manager, way of play. It's a team that is really hard to beat. We are looking forward to the challenge and we have shown the evidence that we can beat them."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was also quizzed on his side’s approach to the game amid ten Hag’s ‘annoying’ comments.

"The game management stuff has been overblown massively towards us in the media,” Howe said in response. “That's just my opinion.