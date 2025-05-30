One of Erik ten Hag’s first moves as Bayer Leverkusen manager could see him swoop for one Newcastle United-linked striker.

Ten Hag was appointed as Xabi Alonso’s successor after his move to Real Madrid. The former Manchester United man had been out of work since leaving Old Trafford, but will take up a new role in the Bundesliga next season.

And, according to reports from Sky Deutschland in Germany, one of his first moves in the transfer market could be to swoop for Albacete striker Christian Kofane. Kofane has enjoyed a good start to life in Spain, netting eight goals in 18 games during his first few months at the club.

That form has seen multiple clubs around Europe linked with his signature - with Newcastle United among those in England reportedly interested in him. Aston Villa and Manchester United were also credited with an interest in Kofane earlier this month, although it appears Leverkusen now may hijack their interest.

Those reports from Germany have suggested that Leverkusen are ‘working on a deal’ for Kofane and that the teenager would be considered by ten Hag as a first-team option should he make the move. Leverkusen, who won a domestic double two seasons ago whilst going unbeaten in all competitions until the Europa League final, finished last season as runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Whilst they are making moves to sign Kofane, there are still a host of clubs around Europe that will be interested in a deal for Kofane. Especially with his release clause standing at just €5m (£4.25m) - a seemingly bargain price for an 18-year-old who has shone in Spain this season, albeit in the second-tier.

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this month that Newcastle United had ‘made contact’ over signing Kofane with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Lille, AS Monaco, Aston Villa and Manchester United all chasing his signature. Reported interest from Tyneside in Kofane comes amid a renewed policy of signing young players from abroad to bolster their youth ranks.

Baran Yildiz has been signed from Turkey, whilst Vakhtang Salia of Dinamo Tbilisi will also join when he turns 18 in August. Newcastle United are also expected to announce the signing of young Malaga winger Antonio Cordero who will join as a free agent after also impressing in Spain’s second tier this season.

Cordero, who was also reportedly wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid, will likely be loaned out if he does move to St James’ Park in a similar fashion to the policy imposed when Yankuba Minteh joined from Odense Boldklub in 2023. Minteh was immediately loaned to Eredivisie side Feyenoord to continue his development aware from the glare of Premier League football and enjoyed a very good campaign in the Netherlands.

Of course, Newcastle United were unable to benefit from that stint away, on the pitch at least, as Minteh was sold to Brighton without kicking a ball for the Magpies in order to help the club satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.