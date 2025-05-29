Newcastle United and Everton are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Jack Grealish this summer.

The former Aston Villa man has struggled for regular game time whilst at the Etihad Stadium and could be allowed to leave Manchester this summer. Grealish featured 20 times in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola this season, but started just seven of those games and was an unused substitute in a further twelve.

With a departure from City a possibility this summer, Newcastle United had been mentioned as a potential option for Grealish - whilst Everton have also been tipped with a potential move. The Toffees, who defeated the Magpies at St James’ Park on Sunday, are set for a summer rebuild under David Moyes with Grealish reportedly seen as someone that can add some magic to his forward line, whilst also being a player that Moyes can help rediscover his best form.

The 29-year-old’s struggles at club level have also translated onto the international stage with his last England call-up coming back in October. Thomas Tuchel hasn’t included him in any of his two England squads to date and with a World Cup summer coming in a little over twelve months time, Grealish will be desperate to get playing regularly again.

Jack Grealish comments on Manchester City future

If Grealish were to leave the Etihad Stadium, then St James’ Park has been touted as a potential destination for him. The Athletic have recently touted Newcastle as a potential option for Grealish - although it appears that the Magpies will have to convince the player to move to the north east.

Speaking earlier this season, Grealish admitted the past year has been one of his ‘most difficult’ 12 months, but stated his determination to impress for City: “Last year, the whole year itself, it was weird because my little daughter was born, but apart from that it was one of the most difficult years,” Grealish said.

“[It was] Probably the most difficult year of my life for many reasons, on and off the pitch. I found it really difficult.

“But it's a new year, a sort of fresh start, and hopefully I can kick on from here. Listen, I want to start playing more often and have that rhythm - the way I was a couple of years ago when I was playing a lot of games in a row.

“I do find it difficult at times to come in and out of games, not really playing. Hopefully, I can keep training well and playing a few more games.”

Grealish, as many Magpies fans will remember, netted for Villa against Brighton on the final day of the 2016/17 Championship season to hand Rafa Benitez’s side the title on a dramatic afternoon. He was also embroiled in controversy following comments directed towards Miguel Almiron at City’s end of season celebrations following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season. Almiron would go on to score against the Citizens just a few months after those comments during a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in August 2022.