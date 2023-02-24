Erik ten Hag's Newcastle United message amid Marcus Rashford injury concern

Manchester United last night knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League at Old Trafford. Ten Hag labelled the 4-3 aggregate win as the biggest yet of his tenure, but he was quick to turn his attention to Sunday’s final at Wembley.

"One by one,” said Ten Hag. “The Europa League? We don't dream about European trophies. That's far ahead. "On Sunday, we have a great opportunity to win a trophy. We’ll give everything to win that trophy.

"From now on, our focus is on that game. It doesn't matter to me (about the Europa League draw). I focus on Newcastle United, it is the only thing that counts."

Ten Hag’s side came from behind to beat Barcelona in the second leg.

“It was a magnificent night,” said Ten Hag. “I think it’s brilliant when you can beat Barcelona. If we do the right things, if we follow the rules, if we follow principles and show discipline and team spirit, I think this team can achieve a lot.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, replaced in the 88th minute, posted a photograph of himself with a bandage emoji after the match.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford after last night's win over Barcelona.

Footage was also shared online of the striker – who has scored 24 goals in all competitions so far this season – limping as he left Old Trafford.

Former Man United strker Dion Dublin told MUTV: “He was just taking the weight off his left ankle. Maybe he has rocked it a little bit. Hopefully, he can strap it up on Sunday. The medical staff will do what’s right.”