Newcastle United's £1m Carabao Cup bonus 'revealed'

Newcastle United’s players will share a £1million bonus for winning the Carabao Cup.

By Miles Starforth
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Eddie Howe's side take on Manchester United in Sunday’s final looking to end the club’s 54-year wait for a major trophy.

And, according to the Daily Mail, the bonus would be split between the players using a formula based on appearances and minutes played in the competition. Howe would also get a bonus if the club wins the cup. The winning club will bank £100,000 in prize money, while the runner-up gets £50,000.

United’s bonus schemes were often a source of conflict with former owner Mike Ashley, but this season’s incentives were reportedly “amicably” agreed last summer.

The squad became embroiled in a dispute with the hierarchy over the proposed scheme for the 2018/19 season, and the players refused to speak to the media in pre-season. Speaking at the time, then-manager Rafa Benitez said: "When things aren’t going well off the pitch, you can see a reflection on the pitch.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe with the Carabao Cup trophy.
