Newcastle United return to St James’ Park tonight for the first time since May when they take on La Liga side Espanyol in a pre-season friendly. Espanyol are the first of two Spanish teams that will make the trip to Tyneside, with Atletico Madrid set to face-off against Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday.

Newcastle United are yet to win during pre-season and will be desperate to set that record right in front of their own fans this evening. Anthony Elanga could make his first start for the Magpies at St James’ Park, whilst fans could also see a first glimpse of Aaron Ramsdale in a Newcastle United shirt.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Espanyol:

When is Newcastle United v Espanyol?

Today’s game between Newcastle United and Espanyol kicks-off at 7:30pm at St James’ Park.

How to watch Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Supporters can stream Newcastle United’s clash with Espanyol online through NUFC TV. Newcastle United offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season.

Mags + Members had been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99 - although that offer has now ended.

Mags/Junior Mags members, meanwhile, could have bought the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members got all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for this game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought online.

Newcastle United v Espanyol injury news

Newcastle United will be without Joe Willock tonight after he suffered a calf injury whilst in South Korea last week. The former Arsenal man has been ruled-out of action for 4-6 weeks and will certainly miss the start of their Premier League campaign.

Sven Botman is also a doubt to play tonight after suffering a groin injury during the clash against Arsenal in Singapore. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since that game.

With two games inside 24 hours facing Howe’s side, it’s likely that the Magpies coach will name two completely different starting sides over the next two days and will fill his bench with academy players who will all hope to impress if given an opportunity.

Alexander Isak news

One man who also won’t feature against Espanyol is Alexander Isak. The Mail confirmed on Thursday that the Swedish international was not being considered for selection for either Friday or Saturday’s games.

Isak returned to the club’s training ground earlier this week, but has yet to train with his teammates. Speaking about the Swede’s return to training last weekend, Howe said: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”