European giants consider move for Newcastle United winger

Callum Roberts is attracting interest from overseas – after being released by Newcastle United.

The winger’s career at St James’s Park will formally end on June 30, when his contract expires.

Roberts – who scored in last season’s FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park – made three senior appearances for the club, which published its retained list earlier this month.

The 22-year-old thanked Newcastle on Twitter for “making me the player and person I am”. He tweeted: “When one door closes, another always opens – I’m already looking forward to the future.”

Nikos Dabizas, Panathinaikos’ technical director, watched Roberts play for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 play-off final against Southampton last month.

And Dabizas, a former United defender, is understood to be considering a move for Roberts.