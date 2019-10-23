European giants set to rival Newcastle United as defender deal nears end
Newcastle United face a battle to bring former defender Lewis Gibson back to St James’s Park.
The England youth international, who left for Everton in a deal worth £1million potentially rising to £6million in 2017, is reportedly wanted by Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.
Gibson’s contract at Goodison Park is up at the end of the season.
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are also thought to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, with the player reportedly keen to leave in search of first-team football.