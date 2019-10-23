European giants set to rival Newcastle United as defender deal nears end

Newcastle United face a battle to bring former defender Lewis Gibson back to St James’s Park.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:00 am
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Tommy Doyle of Manchester City is challenged by Lewis Gibson of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City and Everton at The Academy Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The England youth international, who left for Everton in a deal worth £1million potentially rising to £6million in 2017, is reportedly wanted by Dutch giants Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

Gibson’s contract at Goodison Park is up at the end of the season.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are also thought to be keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, with the player reportedly keen to leave in search of first-team football.