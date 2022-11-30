Everton and Juventus linked with bizarre swap for £40m Newcastle United star

Newcastle United have been linked with a bizarre swap move involving Allan Saint-Maximin. Italian outlet Juve Dipendenza claim The Magpies are keen on signing Everton forward Moise Kean, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

Kean has scored twice in 32 Premier League appearances for The Toffees and Juventus have an £24million obligation to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the season under the condition that they sell him on to another club immediately.

Moise Kean of Juventus FC celebrates a goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and SS Lazio on November 13, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

And the Italian giants could be tempted to quickly part with the young Italian to Newcastle with reports suggesting Saint-Maximin could be used to help get a deal over the line.

Kean is currently in the second of his two season loan at Juventus and has scored five goals in 13 Serie A matches this season. Saint-Maximin has been an important player for Newcastle under Eddie Howe but has seen his game time limited this season due to injury.

The French winger has made just four league starts this season with his most recent coming in August. Saint-Maximin was linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but the London clubs were unwilling to match Newcastle’s £40million asking price for the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to agree record contract following Newcastle United ‘talks’

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr following his release from Manchester United earlier this month.

The 37-year-old is currently at the World Cup with Portugal but saw his contract with Man United terminated following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the club’s owners and management team.

Newcastle United were tipped as a potential destination for Ronaldo after the Daily Mail reported that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes spoke to the club regarding a potential move.

