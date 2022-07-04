Everton join race for Newcastle United target Armando Broja from Chelsea

Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Everton have approached Chelsea regarding the availability of Armando Broja, according to Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his attacking options following Richarlison’s departure for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring six Premier League goals.

The Saints are also interested in the Slough-born Albanian international, along with West Ham United.

Newcastle have been monitoring the situation with a potential loan move for the youngster being touted. But Chelsea are in no rush to make a decision and want to assess Broja in pre-season first.

Armando Broja of Southampton reacts after missing a chance to score during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Newcastle United signing given ‘farewell game’

Newcastle United summer signing Alex Murphy is set to play his final game for Galway United before making the move to Tyneside next week.

The 18-year-old defender will line-up for Galway against Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland First Division match this Friday (7:45pm kick-off).

Last month, Newcastle confirmed that they have a deal in place for Murphy to join up with their Under-23s side ahead of the new season.

Murphy made his first team debut for Galway at just 16 and has already captained the Republic of Ireland’s under-18s side while also earning a call-up at under-19s level.

The teenager is capable of playing centre-back or left-back and has made 19 appearances in the Irish second tier so far this season, registering two goals and three assists.

After agreeing a deal to bring Murphy to Newcastle, academy manager Steve Harper told the club website: “We are very pleased to have secured a deal to bring Alex to Newcastle United.

“He is a very promising young player who has attracted a lot of attention from clubs. It is a real coup for our Academy and is testament to the direction the club is going in under our owners.