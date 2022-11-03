The latest round of English football’s top flight kicks off this weekend with a stacked card of fixtures including Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Chelsea.

Down at St Mary’s, Southampton will welcome Newcastle United for their latest match as Eddie Howe’s side look to build on last weekend’s win over Aston Villa. There are just a handful of games remaining before the winter break for the FIFA World Cup and then just a double header over the festive period before the January transfer window. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is wanted by Atletico Madrid and is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich with his contract due to expire next summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have revived their interest in £100 million rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham (Mirror)

Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Media Foot)

Hakim Ziyech may be out of favour at Chelsea, but former Spurs favourite Rafael van der Vaart feels the former Ajax star is the missing ingredient at Tottenham to help them win the Premier League (Express)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could cost as much as £86million should Napoli choose to sell the star winger next summer with Chelsea and Liverpool just two clubs to have been linked with the 21-year-old (Evening Standard)

Gabriel Martinelli has made it clear that he is close to signing a new contract with Arsenal – and joked he “just needs a pen” to make it happen (Mirror)

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Benfica left back Alejandro Grimaldo in the summer but had another priority (Caught Offside)

Leeds United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia who is currently on loan at Serie A side Salernitana (Gazzetta dello Sport)