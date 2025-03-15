Newcastle United transfer target James Trafford has been backed to succeed Jordan Pickford as England’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

The 22-year-old was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad alongside Pickford this week. Trafford was the only Championship player to be named in the England squad with his impressive form at Burnley catching more than just Tuchel’s eye.

The goalkeeper has kept 25 clean sheets in 36 games for Burnley so far this season and is one of Newcastle United’s top summer transfer targets. The Magpies saw two bids for Trafford turned down by Burnley last summer with The Clarets valuing the goalkeeper in excess of £20million at the time.

That valuation may well have increased given his form at Turf Moor this season as Newcastle prepare to make a fresh move in the summer. The Gazette understands Newcastle scouts have continued to monitor Trafford’s progress this season as they eye a long-term replacement to Nick Pope, 32, and Martin Dubravka, 36, in goal.

James Trafford Newcastle United’s top transfer target

Trafford verbally agreed personal terms with Newcastle last year and that agreement will remain in place this summer should the two clubs settle on a transfer fee this time around.

Should Trafford become a full England international before the summer, his price could be driven up further. He has been named in the squad ahead of Pope with Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson the other goalkeeping options.

Newcastle stars Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon are also in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford is England’s current first-choice goalkeeper and has been since the 2018 World Cup. But with Pickford now 31 years old, Trafford has been backed to be his long-term replacement at international level.

Former Newcastle captain and current Burnley head coach Scott Parker thinks his goalkeeper is an England No. 1 in the making.

“Yeah, I think so,” Parker said earlier this year when asked about Trafford’s international prospects. “I think in terms of what you see in there, this is a boy with absolutely humongous potential.

“I still think there's so much more to come from him. I have seen a real development in his maturity and his understanding of the game, understanding when to play, when not to play and mixing up of his game.

“I don't think there's a better goalkeeper in and around this division in terms of keeping the ball out of his net as well.”

Fabrizio Romano: Newcastle United have already agreed personal terms with James Trafford

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the terms Trafford’s representatives agreed to with Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ ahead of the summer transfer window. But the goalkeeper’s impressive form for Burnley this season is set to see his valuation rise in excess of £20million.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”