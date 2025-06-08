Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United as they search for attacking reinforcements.

With just a matter of weeks left on Callum Wilson’s contract at St James’ Park, Newcastle United are currently looking at ways to strengthen their forward line. Interest in Liam Delap and Bryan Mbeumo have ended in frustration, whilst recent reports have linked them with a move for Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

Newcastle’s main problem in this area of the pitch will likely be convincing someone to move to St James’ Park, knowing they will largely act as a deputy for Alexander Isak. The Swedish international scored 27 goals in all competitions last season and despite reports linking him with a move away from Tyneside, will lead the line for Newcastle United next season.

Therefore, any new signing will either have to be versatile enough to play on the wing and play alongside Isak, or face the prospect of limited gametime as his number two. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has been mooted as a potential option for the Magpies as a Premier League proven striker that can act as a deputy for Isak in both domestic and European competition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up on Everton future

Like Wilson, Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of this month and could be available for Newcastle United to sign on a free transfer this summer. The Toffees ended an emotional campaign on a high with a victory at St James’ Park on the final day of the season - and ahead of the final stretch of the season, Calvert-Lewin revealed that his future on Merseyside was still up-in-the-air.

“I'm an Everton player and my focus will always be on doing my best for Everton and I have a lot of respect for Everton football club,” Calvert-Lewin told the BBC “It's given me everything I have today.

“My main focus is making sure I am in the best condition, it is like going through a mini pre-season to get fit for these last four games. With the new manager coming in the club is moving in the right direction, there's a new stadium and there's a lot to be positive about.

“Who wouldn't want to be part of that? There was a lot of uncertainty for a long time a little bit higher up and arguably the last three seasons have been the most difficult in Everton's Premier League history and I have been there leading the line through that.

“For me it's built a lot of experience, and I have a lot of fond memories. Everton will always be a place that is special to me, so we will see what happens.”

Newcastle, of course, know all about Calvert-Lewin’s qualities with the former Sheffield United man having scored six times against them during his career - more than any other club in his career bar West Ham. His latest strike against Eddie Howe’s side came in April 2024 as he netted late penalty to earn the Toffees a point and dent Newcastle’s European aspirations.