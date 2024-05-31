Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies this summer.

Everton are reportedly set to offer striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin a new contract in order to fend off transfer interest in the striker this summer. The 27-year-old has just over a year left on his current deal with the Toffees and could be someone they are forced to cash-in on this summer if an agreement cannot be reached.

Everton’s current financial situation may force them into selling one of their prized assets before June 30 in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Calvert-Lewin among those players that could command a decent transfer fee. Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for him this summer, with reports the Magpies view him as a good replacement for Callum Wilson, should the former Bournemouth man be sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin scored eight goals in all competitions for Everton last season, including a penalty against the Magpies at St James’ Park back in April - one that denied Eddie Howe’s side all three points on that occasion. The Athletic report that Everton are keen to keep hold of his services and are preparing talks with him and his representatives over a new deal that will keep him at the club.

Calvert-Lewin has recently spoken about his pride in representing Everton - a club he has been at for eight years: “People talk about the importance of embodying the spirit of the club and I feel like, naturally, I have done that over the years - knowing how much it means to people I understand it.

“Because I take so much pride in this role and wearing Everton’s No.9 shirt, there have been times when I’ve been as equally as angry as them. I don’t mind being open about that because I feel the same as everyone else feels through the highs and lows. I’m only human.