Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have begun to put in the foundations for how their summer transfer window will look.

It has been a big week at Newcastle United with the club confirming Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Kell Watts, Jeff Hendrick and Loris Karius will all leave the club this summer. Here, we take a look at the big transfer and contract decisions facing Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window:

Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly

Both Adarabioyo and Kelly have been heavily-linked with moves to St James’ Park this summer with both set to be free agents. A move for Kelly would see the versatile defender reunite with Eddie Howe whilst Adarabioyo would prove to be a shrewd addition with plenty of Premier League experience.

Complications, largely surrounding interest from Chelsea in Adarabioyo, may see that particular deal drag on, whilst Kelly will undoubtedly have other admirers that Newcastle will have to overcome for his signature. As free transfers, particularly in a world of PSR, these deals would be smart acquisitions and allow Newcastle to potentially spend big in other areas.

Goalkeeping department changes

One area they may spend big in this summer could be the goalkeeping department. Loris Karius will leave the club this summer, whilst uncertainty remains over Martin Dubravka’s future at the club. Nick Pope will likely begin the campaign as first-choice, but that presents a further challenge for Newcastle if they do sign a goalkeeper this summer.

Do they look to sign someone that could challenge Pope for a starting spot? Or will they look to sign a younger keeper - one that may have to sit on the bench behind the former Burnley man?

The current rumour mill suggests that they will take the second approach with both James Trafford and Giorgi Mamardashvili fitting that category - although neither will be overly happy to leave their current clubs where they are first-choice to spend a season as deputy. Aaron Ramsdale, meanwhile, will almost certainly not leave Arsenal just to then sit on the bench at St James’ Park.

Raising funds

To spend big, however, Newcastle will likely have to sell players this summer. Big money departures of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes will want to be avoided at all costs - but that could mean others are moved on.

Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson both had interest in them back in January and could be two that are allowed to leave this summer. Elsewhere, players like Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Isaac Hayden all have at least one year left on their current contracts but seemingly have no future at the club - getting them off their wage books will also help free up some wiggle room.

Callum Wilson could leave Newcastle United this summer.

Fabian Schar

Schar signed a one-year extension to his current deal back in January in a deal that was well received by supporters. Schar played a huge role last season, remained largely injury free and put in consistently good performances despite a whole host of personnel changes around him.