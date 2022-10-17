Silverstone spent seven years at Arsenal between 2015 and 2022 and will be tasked with increasing commercial revenue at Newcastle.

Following his appointment Silverstone told the club website: "I am delighted, and honoured, to join Newcastle United as the club embarks on its exciting journey to build a sustainable, leading, Premier League and European club.

"Achieving that position will reward the unrivalled passion and loyalty of the incredible Newcastle United fans.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I am committed to immersing myself in the heritage and culture of this giant club, and the vibrant city of Newcastle, while building and leading a talented and diverse commercial operation that will deliver the commercial success vital to power the fans' and the club's ambitious growth plans."

Newcastle United CEO, Darren Eales, added: "We are delighted to announce Peter Silverstone as the club's new CCO. After an extensive recruitment process, we are confident we have found the right person to work with our team to deliver our commercial growth plans.

"He will be a key member of the club's executive team as we look forward to delivering on the club's commercial potential."

Silverstone will play a crucial role behind the scenes at Newcastle as the club eyes a new shirt sponsor for next season after negotiating an early exit from their £6.5million a year deal with FUN88.