Eddie Howe’s side sit three places and nine points above Everton and will be hoping to banish any demons from their last minute defeat in the capital on Sunday.

The Toffees were also on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline at the weekend, going down to a solitary Conor Coady goal in front of a Goodison Park crowd that slowly turned ‘toxic’ as the game progressed.

The last meeting between the two sides came just over a month ago with Newcastle running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Kieran Trippier, Ryan Fraser and a Mason Holgate own-goal at St James’s Park.

Ryan Fraser scores the second Newcastle goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the clash between Everton and Newcastle United:

When is Everton v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Everton and Newcastle takes place on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Kick-off is at 7:45pm at Goodison Park.

Is Everton v Newcastle United on TV?

The game between Newcastle and Everton will be available to watch on Amazon Prime with coverage starting at 7pm. Leon Osman and Les Ferdinand will be in the studio with Alan Shearer providing co-commentary.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will be providing full radio coverage of the game.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news and updates from Goodison Park, courtesy of our writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle will be monitoring the fitness of Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock who both missed the game with Chelsea through illness.

Joelinton also missed the game at Stamford Bridge but he is expected to return for this game.

Everton will definitely be without long-term injury absentees Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph whilst Jonjoe Kenny will also be missing after being sent-off against Wolves at the weekend.

Former Magpies Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon could face their former side.

What’s the latest betting odds?

Odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Everton win: 13/10

Draw: 12/5

Newcastle United win: 2/1

All odds are correct at the time of writing.

