Everton's Lucas Digne 'not even an option' for Newcastle United

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this month.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:25 pm

The well-backed Magpies are set to sign England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and it was reported by talkSPORT on Wednesday that Eddie Howe was lining up a move for Digne.

The French left-back has fallen out of favour at Everton and could potentially leave the club this month.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any links with Digne to Newcastle.

The Italian journalist tweeted: “Lucas Digne will decide his next club soon. He’ll leave Everton with Premier League move likely – but he’s not going to Newcastle despite rumours. Not even an option. No way.

“Chelsea are interested since weeks but no official talks opened with Everton yet.”

Newcastle are still in the market for a left-back but their main transfer priorities are to sign a central defender and a striker.

Everton's French defender Lucas Digne takes a throw in during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 1, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

