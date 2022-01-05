Kieran Trippier has arrived at Newcastle United’s training ground for a medical ahead of a reported £12million plus add-ons move from Atletico Madrid.

Sky Sports have reported that Trippier will join Newcastle on a two-and-a-half year deal with an option for another year.

All signs are pointing to the England international signing for The Magpies, but what hurdles and Covid-19 protocols will the club and the player have to adhere to following his arrival from Spain?

Kieran Trippier of Atletico de Madrid warms up during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto at Wanda Metropolitano on September 15, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Visa requirements

This is a rare case of a transfer from abroad not being subject to any visa requirements due to the fact that Trippier is a British national. His family also currently live in England.

For any transfers from abroad involving non-UK nationals or residents, a visa application could be required but this is very unlikely to pose significant issues for Newcastle regarding any future targets this month.

Covid protocols

Government guidelines make elite sportspeople such as Trippier exempt from certain Covid-19 entry requirements to England.

Before arriving in England, Trippier will still, have had to return a negative Covid-19 test and book a further test to take after his arrival. Regular testing is a standard procedure at football clubs in the current climate.

According to government guidelines, Trippier would then have to take a PCR test which can be taken at any time within two days of arriving in England.

Will Kieran Trippier have to quarantine after arriving in England?

Government guidelines state that fully vaccinated elite sportspeople must quarantine at their home or accommodation until they receive a negative PCR test result. This can take up to 72-hours though most results are provided the following day.

Individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 10 days following their arrival in England, regardless of their test result.

Why Trippier could still train and play for Newcastle despite quarantine status

Quarantining is unlikely to have a significant impact on Trippier’s ability to train and play for Newcastle, providing he returns a negative PCR test.

Certain activities are exempt from quarantine rules, including competing or training for an elite sports event such as Premier League and FA Cup matches.

Having a medical is also considered an exempt activity.

