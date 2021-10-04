Newcastle’s season has started off slowly - they’re yet to taste victory in all competitions.

Steve Bruce’s side currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League having taken just three points from their opening seven games.

Bruce has seen his side ship 16 goals in that time, the joint-worst record in the league so far this campaign.

However, one small positive is that they have managed to net eight times so far this season and apart from Leicester City, this is more than anyone else in the bottom-half.

Callum Wilson, despite being absent since August, is the joint top-scorer alongside Allan Saint-Maximin.

Jacob Murphy, Javi Manquillo, Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick are the other players to grab a goal for United so far this season - but where do their strikes rank?

Here, we have ranked all eight of Newcastle United’s goals so far this season:

8: Jacob Murphy v West Ham For whatever reason, aesthetically this goal just doesn't look right. Whether it's the fact it's a header from a player standing still, or the fact Lukasz Fabianksi simply does not dive to stop the ball. It's a well-worked goal, but is not as eye-catching as the rest on the list.

7: Jeff Hendrick v Wolves Hendrick's first strike of the campaign seemed to come out of nowhere on Saturday. AFter a collision between Joelinton and Jose Sa in the Wolves, many thought that referee Graham Scott would stop the play. However, he let it continue and Hendrick's powerful drive caught out the recovering 'keeper.

6: Allan Saint-Maximin v Southampton There's no doubt that had this been the winning goal, it would have appeared higher on this list. After a bit of pinball, Saint-Maximin smashed the ball into the net and sent St James's Park into raptures - but of course, a penalty in the dying embers denied Newcastle the three points.

5: Callum Wilson v West Ham Newcastle's new number nine's first goal in-front of fans at St James's Park was a proper poacher's effort. Aided by some brilliance from Saint-Maximin in the build-up, Wilson simply could not miss as he headed home his team's first goal of the season.