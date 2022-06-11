The 2021-22 season was a campaign to remember for Newcastle United – but who shone and who struggled as The Magpies made a dramatic turnaround?

The campaign saw Newcastle subject to a £300million takeover in October, go on a 14 game winless start to the season, appoint Eddie Howe as head coach, spend £92million on new players in January and climb out of the relegation zone to finish 11th in the table.

It was eventful to say the least as The Magpies became the first Premier League side to survive despite failing to win any of their opening 14 matches.

Over the course of the campaign, Newcastle utilised 29 different players – all of whom have received at least one match rating out of 10 courtesy of the Shields Gazette.

Looking back over the course of the season, we have compiled all of our individual player ratings from every match to see which player comes out on top with the highest average rating.

Players must play over 15 minutes of normal time in order to earn a player rating mark. We have also not included any player who earned less than 10 ratings during the 2021-22 season in our main list.

1. Dwight Gayle - 5.00 (n/a) Number of ratings: 1. Gayle was rarely used during the 2021-22 season and on the few occasions he was, he came on as a late substitute and therefore wasn't given a match rating.

2. Karl Darlow - 5.63 (n/a) Number of ratings: 8. Newcastle's number two goalkeeper played a string of matches in Martin Dubravka's absence but could help the side keep a clean sheet or pick up a win.

3. Freddie Woodman - 5.8 (n/a) Number of ratings: 5. Started the season in goal for Newcastle but conceded 10 goals in four Premier League games. His only clean sheet came in the EFL Cup penalty shoot out defeat to Burnley.

4. Federico Fernandez - 6.00 (n/a) Number of ratings: 6. At one stage, Newcastle fans were clamouring for the defender to be given a run of games in the side but he didn't really get a look in before picking up an injury.