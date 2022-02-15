Eddie Howe’s side have beaten, Leeds United 1-0, Everton 3-1 and Aston Villa 1-0 in their last three matches in the top flight and have moved up to 17th, four points clear of the relegation zone, in the process.

It is the first time United have won three consecutive league matches since November 2018, when they were managed by Rafa Benitez.

Winning three consecutive matches is tough in the Premier League, particularly when you’re at the wrong end of the table.

In fact, Newcastle are the only team outside of the top eight to have gone on such a run so far this season.

While that certainly bodes well in their fight to avoid relegation, there have been several cases of teams going on winning streaks of three games or more and still suffering relegation.

1. Watford - 2019-20 After winning just one of their opening 17 games, Watford put together a solid run of form midway through the season. A six game unbeaten run included three straight wins against Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth. They were still relegated after finishing 19th on 34 points.

2. Fulham - 2018-19 After winning just four of their opening 33 matches, Fulham were already relegated by the time they put a run of three straight wins together at the back end of the 2018-19 campaign. They beat Everton, Bournemouth and Cardiff City but still finished 19th on 26 points.

3. Bolton Wanderers - 2011-12 Bolton Wanderers' most recent spell in the Premier League saw them put together consecutive wins against QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Wolves in March to move out of the relegation zone. A run of one win in their final eight games saw them relegated, finishing 18th on 36 points.

4. West Brom - 2002-03 After losing their opening three matches of the Premier League season, West Brom won three in a row against Fulham, West Ham and Southampton all by the same 1-0 scoreline. They went on to win just three of their remaining 32 league matches and were relegated after finishing 19th on 26 points.