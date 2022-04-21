It’s not uncommon to see co-owners Jamie Reuben, Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi in attendance at St James’s Park, but against Palace, they were joined by chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

It was his third visit to St James’s Park and fortunately, it was a much better experience than his previous two appearances, the 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and the disastrous FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.

Post-match, Eddie Howe was asked about the visit from the chairman and their summer transfer plans - here is everything he had to say on these matters:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Al-Rumayyan’s changing-room visit…

“You had to remind me about that," Howe joked when asked about the last time Al-Rumayyan visited St James’s Park.

“I have to say the chairman came in to see me after that game and he was excellent. He was really, really good - and I know he was with the players.

“It is so important in difficult moments you keep your head and support each other and it is a big thank you for supporting us that day, as hopefully we have been able to repay that support (with the result).

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan waving a flag pre-match ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On whether or not Al-Rummayan visited the dressing room post-match…

“Yeah, he did come into the dressing room, he shared a moment with the players.

“He didn't say anything but shared a moment and experienced the highs that winning brings. I fully embrace that. I feel as close we can be as one, that will benefit everyone.

“Yeah we have communications. And I think it is very helpful that we do that regularly, regardless of where he is [in the world].”

Miguel Almiron and Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On how important the bond between owner and club is…

“You have to be aligned in your vision, that is so important when you are trying to take a club forward into hopefully a successful period.

“You have to be on the same wavelength with your decision-making process, because if you're not aligned then problems occur.

“I think it is a two-way thing, we have to talk regularly, communicate well. And then iron out any differences we may have.

“So far it has been a very positive relationship. January was key. I think we can all see the benefits of what January did for the team.”

On whether now is the time to plan for summer…

“I think that will be for another day.

“I was so pleased that he was here to see the team and share in the experience of what the relationship is like with the supporters.

“It was great for him. And hopefully we are building a solid relationship where we can take the club forward to what lies ahead.”

On potentially targeting a top-half finish…

“I think it’s just game by game. It’s a very quick turnaround to the next game but we’ll try and go to Norwich and win the game.