Ex-Aston Villa striker slams Allan Saint-Maximin as Champions League winner reveals he 'opened champagne' when Newcastle United target stayed at French giants
Pressure continues to mount for Steve Bruce as he prepares his team to face Leeds United on Friday night.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
Gabby Agbonlahor slams Allan Saint-Maximin
Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has labelled Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin a ‘clown’ following Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.
Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “You’ve got Saint-Maximin playing like a clown, playing like he’s Neymar for PSG and they’re 6-0 up. It’s Man United.
“I was so frustrated watching him thinking ‘What is this guy doing?’ All he has to do is take on another player and get a shot off. Instead, he does a stupid trick and gives the ball away.
“I bet Steve Bruce was pulling his hair out and is tired of repeating to him ‘Stop your silly tricks and just take people on with your pace. You don’t always have to try silly tricks’.”
Pundit discusses ‘pressure’ facing Steve Bruce
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Steve Bruce is “under pressure” as Newcastle United boss.
Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “Bruce’s job is definitely under pressure right now.
“The thing is, if Steve Bruce had won a couple of games nothing would have been said.
“But the fact of the matter is Newcastle have been struggling and they want their manager there. The fans want the manager to be in every day rectifying the problems. It is not a good look for some people.”
Champions League winner heaps praise on Newcastle United target
Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara was a target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window, however, a move for the midfielder never materialised.
Former Marseille player and Champions League winner Eric Di Meco has revealed he was delighted when Newcastle’s move for Kamara failed to materialise, claiming that he believes Kamara will play at ‘a big club’:
“The day after transfer deadline day, I saw he hadn’t signed anywhere, I opened the champagne!” Di Meco told La Provence.
“Kamara, I see him playing in a big club and becoming really good. The way he imposed himself in this team, the personality he has, his ability to come out with the ball cleanly even under pressure, his devotion… He has everything, this kid!”