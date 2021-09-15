Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Gabby Agbonlahor slams Allan Saint-Maximin

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has labelled Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin a ‘clown’ following Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Allan Saint-Maximin's performance against Manchester United. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “You’ve got Saint-Maximin playing like a clown, playing like he’s Neymar for PSG and they’re 6-0 up. It’s Man United.

“I was so frustrated watching him thinking ‘What is this guy doing?’ All he has to do is take on another player and get a shot off. Instead, he does a stupid trick and gives the ball away.

“I bet Steve Bruce was pulling his hair out and is tired of repeating to him ‘Stop your silly tricks and just take people on with your pace. You don’t always have to try silly tricks’.”

Pundit discusses ‘pressure’ facing Steve Bruce

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Steve Bruce is “under pressure” as Newcastle United boss.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “Bruce’s job is definitely under pressure right now.

“The thing is, if Steve Bruce had won a couple of games nothing would have been said.

“But the fact of the matter is Newcastle have been struggling and they want their manager there. The fans want the manager to be in every day rectifying the problems. It is not a good look for some people.”

Champions League winner heaps praise on Newcastle United target

Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara was a target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window, however, a move for the midfielder never materialised.

Former Marseille player and Champions League winner Eric Di Meco has revealed he was delighted when Newcastle’s move for Kamara failed to materialise, claiming that he believes Kamara will play at ‘a big club’:

“The day after transfer deadline day, I saw he hadn’t signed anywhere, I opened the champagne!” Di Meco told La Provence.

“Kamara, I see him playing in a big club and becoming really good. The way he imposed himself in this team, the personality he has, his ability to come out with the ball cleanly even under pressure, his devotion… He has everything, this kid!”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.