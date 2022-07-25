Newcastle finished 11th in the Premier League last season despite being in the relegation zone in February. But with Howe’s squad bolstered by the additions of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman so far this year, Sinclair believes The Magpies can push towards the European places.

Speaking last season, Sinclair told talkSPORT: “I'm pleased for Newcastle as I know they've got new owners and I know the fans and the club have got a lot of flak off people outside of the North East. But they've kept their composure and stuck together.

Michail Antonio of West Ham United is challenged by Emil Krafth and Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"I think Eddie Howe has done an excellent job in motivating the players. I'm also really pleased for Joelinton because we've seen him the last couple of seasons and he's struggled to find any kind of consistency and form.”

And when predicting his top eight for the upcoming 2022-23 Premier League season, Sinclair tipped Newcastle to finish just behind his former club West Ham.

He also backed another of his former sides, Manchester City, to win ‘the treble’.

"I think Man City might do the treble,” he admitted. “Yep [Liverpool second]. Spurs are third. Chelsea fourth, Arsenal fifth, Manchester United sixth.

“West Ham are seventh and Newcastle are eighth.”