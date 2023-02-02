Gordon completed a move to Newcastle after handing in a transfer request at Everton, ending an 11-year association with the Merseyside outfit. The 21-year-old completed his medical and the formalities of the move over the weekend before the transfer deal was confirmed by both clubs.

The winger was presented to the St James's Park crowd ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night and will be eligible to make his Newcastle debut against West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend.

And Saha – who played over 100 times for The Toffees and spent time on loan at Newcastle during his career – believes Gordon’s move suits all parties concerned.

Newcastle United signing Anthony Gordon applauds the fans as he is presented prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“I think the deal is good for both clubs," he told GGRecon. “Everton may have had a player on their hands who wasn’t fully committed because he wanted to move and that’s why he’s gone.”

Gordon played a key role in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals in 35 appearances, and was rewarded with the club's No. 10 shirt at the start of the season. But his impact has been limited this campaign as he started just one of The Toffees’ last nine matches before his departure.

He left Everton having made 78 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.