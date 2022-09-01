Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old left back joined Watford in 2021 following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose played over 200 times for Spurs between various loan spells and also earned 29 caps for England.

The Leeds United academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan at Sunderland during the 2012-13 campaign and returned to the North East temporarily with Newcastle in 2020 after falling out of favour at Tottenham.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley FC at St. James Park on February 29, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rose was contracted at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2023 but a mutual decision has been made to cancel his contract on deadline day.

As a free agent, the player won't be limited to the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday to secure a move.