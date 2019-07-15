Ex-Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon set for Rafa Benitez reunion in China

Former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon looks set to be reunited with Rafa Benitez in China.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 17:17
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Rafael Benitez, Manager of Newcastle United shakes hands with Salomon Rondon of Newcastle United after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on May 04, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Dalian Yifang have agreed a deal with West Brom to sign Rondon, who has a release clause of £16.5million this summer with just a year left on his Baggies deal.

The report states the Venezualan international could even sign for the Chinese Super League club within the next 48 hours, with Rondon said to be keen to work with the Spaniard again after a successful campaign with Benitez at Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Magpies are currently away in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy, with United set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Stadium, Nanjing, on Wednesday.