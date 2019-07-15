Ex-Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon set for Rafa Benitez reunion in China
Former Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon looks set to be reunited with Rafa Benitez in China.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 17:17
According to Sky Sports, Dalian Yifang have agreed a deal with West Brom to sign Rondon, who has a release clause of £16.5million this summer with just a year left on his Baggies deal.
The report states the Venezualan international could even sign for the Chinese Super League club within the next 48 hours, with Rondon said to be keen to work with the Spaniard again after a successful campaign with Benitez at Tyneside.
The Magpies are currently away in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy, with United set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Stadium, Nanjing, on Wednesday.