Ex-Newcastle United and Celtic defender sacked just weeks into new season
Former Newcastle United defender Gary Caldwell has been sacked as the manager of Partick Thistle, the Scottish club have confirmed.
By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 14:40 pm
Alongside elder brother Stephen, Caldwell started his professional career at the North East club in 2001.
However, he departed Tyneside three years later after failing to break into the first team.
The ex-Scotland defender, 36, took charge Scottish Championship club Partick Thistle in October 2018 after Alan Archibald's departure.
With the club second-bottom of the league, Partick Thistle decided to part ways.