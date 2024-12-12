Former Newcastle United player Shane Ferguson has found himself a new club after being a free agent.

Ferguson was released by Rotherham United in summer after spending three years at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. During his time with the Millers, the former Northern Ireland international made 82 appearances in all competitions, but saw his time come to an end when his contract expired at the end of June.

Ferguson remained a free agent for five months before Derry City announced they had signed the 33-year-old on Wednesday. Taking to X following his move to the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland club, Ferguson wrote of his delight of being back ‘home’: Absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity to play for @derrycityfc can’t wait to get started, great to be home’.

Derry finished 4th in the League of Ireland last season, eight points behind eventual winners Shelbourne FC - managed by former Magpie Damien Duff. Derry will be Ferguson’s sixth professional club having represented Birmingham City, Rangers, Millwall, Rotherham United and Newcastle United during his career.

In all, Ferguson made 32 senior appearances for the Magpies during his time on Tyneside, including 23 times in the Premier League under Alan Pardew and four Europa League appearances. His last appearance in the black and white came during Newcastle’s 7-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the end of 2012.

Ferguson then spent time on-loan at Birmingham City, Rangers and then Millwall before joining the Lions on a permanent basis in January 2016. During his time at the Den, Ferguson would play 217 times for Millwall.