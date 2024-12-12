‘Absolutely not’ - Sandro Tonali’s agent slams Newcastle United transfer talk

Sandro Tonali has been linked with a shock transfer back to AC Milan, less than 18-months after switching the San Siro for St James’ Park.

Reports in Italy on Wednesday speculated that Tonali was keen on a move back to AC Milan - the club he helped lift the Scuddetto with during the 2021/22 campaign. Having made his return to action following a 10-month ban in August, Tonali has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle United this season, but has failed to regularly nail down a starting spot.

Speculation surrounding his future centred on reports that Tonali was ‘unsettled’ at Newcastle United, however, his agent, Giuseppe Riso has poured cold water on any talk of Tonali returning to Italy in the coming transfer windows. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Riso said: “Sandro is absolutely not considering to return in Serie A”.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, happy to play in the best league in the world and he’s an idol for Newcastle United fans who’ve always supported Sandro in every moment”.

Tonali started for Newcastle during their draw with Liverpool at St James’ Park last week, but found himself on the bench at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Howe revealing that he had been suffering with cramp following a tireless effort against Arne Slot’s side.

Despite being far from a regular starter with his club, Tonali has played in all six of Italy’s matches since his return from his ban - completing 90 minutes in all but one of those outings.