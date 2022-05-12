That’s because former Magpies midfielder Joey Barton has become the bookies favourite to become the new Burnley boss.

Barton, helped by Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson, successfully guided Bristol Rovers to automatic promotion on an unbelievable final day in League Two, has had his odds of becoming next Burnley manager slashed by Betfair from 33/1 to 11/8.

Barton is currently in his second managerial job, having spent two-and-a-half years as Fleetwood Town boss, where he guided the Cod Army to the playoffs in 2020.

Joey Barton has become the new bookies favourite to take charge at Turf Moor (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Barton also had two spells as a player at Turf Moor between 2015 and 2017.

Alongside the 39-year-old in the running to replace Sean Dyche is Chris Wilder (5/2), Vincent Kompany (11/4) and Wayne Rooney (7/2).