Ex-Newcastle United defender tips Manchester United ace to be ‘long-term’ Martin Dubravka replacement

Newcastle United should sign Dean Henderson - according to Jose Enrique.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:00 am

Henderson, who was a target for Newcastle in January, has been heavily-linked again with a move to Tyneside this summer.

After failing to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice, Henderson may feel a move away from Old Trafford is the best way to get regular first-team football.

A reshuffle of the goalkeeping options at St James’s Park is expected this summer and Jose Enrique believes that Henderson would be a ‘good’ option for the Magpies:

“I would definitely sign Dean Henderson. I’ve said I like him a lot in the past. He’s a great goalkeeper.” Enrique told Genting Casino.

“Dubravka is doing well but Henderson would be a good fit in the long run and Newcastle’s back-ups aren’t good enough at the moment.

“Henderson will be looking for a move too as with the form De Gea is in now, he’s not going to play.”

Henderson made just eight appearances in all-competitions last season.

Dean Henderson in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
