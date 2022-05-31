Leeds United star tipped for Newcastle United transfer as Magpies warned about repeating Manchester City mistakes

Harrison, who joined Leeds on a permanent deal from Manchester City last summer, grabbed ten goals and two assists in all-competitions last season, including his strike against Brentford on the final day of the season that secured survival for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Their transfer business in January favoured experience to help the team in their survival bid, one that proved dividends by the end of the campaign as Newcastle ended the season in 11th place - 14 points clear of danger.

Jose Enrique, who played over 100 games for the Magpies, believes that the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle should mean he is given the freedom to bring in the players, like Harrison, that would best fit his vision for the future:

Leeds United's Jack Harrison has been tipped to join Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“If Eddie believes he’s the right player for Newcastle, I believe it.” Enrique told Genting Casino.

“Klopp won the manager of the season but Eddie is right up there with him and if Harrison is a player that he wants, then they should sign him.”

Whilst Harrison isn’t the ‘superstar’ name that many have linked with Newcastle since the takeover of the club was completed in October, Enrique believes he is the exact type of player that the Magpies should be targeting this summer.

Newcastle’s former defender has warned his old club about repeating mistakes that Manchester City made shortly after their takeover was completed, namely ensuring that their signings are coming to Tyneside for the project, rather than just the money on offer:

“It would be a massive mistake for them to go for Neymar or Pogba,” Enrique said. “I don’t think Eddie Howe will go for these kinds of players.

“Pogba doesn’t suit Newcastle and Eddie Howe will look for a more aggressive, high-intensity player.

“It will be similar to when Man City signed Robinho, it didn’t work out and I know the fans would love these players, but they’ll go for the money and not the project.”