Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper-turned- manager sacked by EFL club

Crawley have sacked manager Rob Elliot, the former Newcastle United goalkeeper.

Crawley have sacked manager - and former Newcastle United goalkeeper - Rob Elliot with the club facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation from League One.

Former Gateshead boss Elliot has been in charge for just over five months, during which time he oversaw just five wins in 33 games. The last straw was Saturday’s 5-1 defeat by Huddersfield, which stretched their winless run to eight matches and left them in 22nd place, 12 points adrift of Bristol Rovers in 20th.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that former Hartlepool United player and coach Anthony Sweeney will stay on at the club as interim assistant head coach.

Elliot’s assistant Louis Storey has been placed in charge on a temporary basis. A brief statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Rob Elliot. “Louis Storey will take control of the squad as interim head coach, with Anthony Sweeney supporting him as interim assistant head coach.

“The club would like to thank Rob for all of his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him all the best for the future.”

Elliot, who initially joined Gateshead as technical director, became manager of the Tynesiders in October 2023 after Mike Williamson’s exit to MK Dons.

In the second half of last season, Elliot led the Heed to FA Trophy glory and also recorded an impressive sixth place finish in the National League. However, the club were prevented from competing in the play-offs as they were unable to secure a 10-year lease on their ground at the International Stadium, which is owned by the council.

The former Charlton and Newcastle keeper took over Crawley on October 1 following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. But results have not gone the way they wanted and Reds are currently 12 points adrift of safety in the League One table with just nine games left.

Elliot, who joined from Gateshead, only won six games in his 31 games in charge in all competitions, losing 18 of them.

