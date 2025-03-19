Newcastle United have revealed when the Carabao Cup trophy will be presented to fans.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side ended seven decades of hurt at the weekend when they triumphed 2-1 over Liverpool at Wembley. John Brooks’ final whistle ushered in emotional scenes across the home of football as Newcastle United fans embraced one-another before Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifted the trophy high into the London night.

For many, the scenes of seeing Newcastle United parade the trophy around will live long in the memory - but fans don’t have too long to wait to catch a glimpse of the Carabao Cup trophy again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United announce Carabao Cup trophy plans

Newcastle United have revealed that they will present the Carabao Cup trophy to those in attendance ahead of the Barclays Women’s Championship match between Newcastle United and Sunderland on Sunday. Becky Langley’s side welcome their local rivals to Tyneside looking to complete a league double having triumphed 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in October.

CEO Darren Eales and Bob Moncur will present the trophy to those at St James’ Park on a day that will set not only a club-record attendance for a women’s match, but also the league-wide record which was set during the reverse fixture between the sides this season. Eales was in attendance at Wembley on Sunday, and posted a photo of himself in bed with the trophy post-match.

Newcastle United to hold ‘large scale supporter event’

Whilst Sunday will be the first chance for Newcastle United fans to catch a glimpse of silverware following their Wembley appearance, the club also have plans to hold a ‘large scale supporter event’ on Saturday 29 March. As per Newcastle World, a staged victory event has been proposed that would take place on Newcastle Town Moor on March 29.

An open-top bus parade, as the club put on back in 1998 following their failed attempt to win the FA Cup, has not been planned for the coming weeks. The delay to celebrate Sunday’s final win is because a whole host of Magpies players, including both goalscorers Dan Burn and Alexander Isak and their captain at Wembley Bruno Guimaraes, are on international duty with their nations for the next week or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Langley’s side aiming for Tyne-Wear double

Whilst all eyes pre-match will be on the Carabao Cup trophy, from minute one all attention will be on Langley and her team as they look for not only their second win over Sunderland this season, but also one that could prove pivotal in their hopes of securing a third-straight promotion. United currently sit a point and a place below Sunday’s visitors in the Championship table, but have two games in hand and know that a win on Sunday would see them leapfrog Mel Reay’s side.

The Magpies also have two games in hand on league leaders Birmingham City and whilst the current 12-point gap between themselves and the Midlands outfit seems large at this point, that picture could change quickly if results go their way this weekend.