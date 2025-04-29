Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll will play in a charity match at South Shields FC on Monday. | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has been announced as the latest big name to take part in a charity football match at South Shields on Monday.

South Shields FC will host a #LETSKICKDIABETES charity match at their 1st Cloud Arena home on Monday, May 5, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm. The match will raise funds for Diabetes UK and feature a range of former Newcastle United and Sunderland players.

Former Black Cats captain Lee Cattermole has already been confirmed to feature, whilst former Magpies defender Olivier Bernard will also put on his football boots again for the game. Phil Brown, who managed Hull City to Premier League survival at the expense of Newcastle United during the 2008/09 season, will also return to his hometown for the game.

Andy Carroll’s return to the north east

On Monday, South Shields revealed arguably the biggest name to date to feature, though, with former England international Carroll announced as a participant. Carroll is still playing out in France for Bordeaux and has enjoyed a very good debut campaign with the fallen French giants, scoring ten times in the league.

The former Liverpool and West Ham striker turned 36 at the beginning of the year but has spoken of his desire to continue his playing career: “I've had a lot of injuries and I think it's sad for me to think of all the games I've missed, and all the comments I've had about, 'you want to be injured', or, 'you want to do this',” Carroll told Sky Sports last month.

“Everyone that knows me knows that's not the case at all, I've just wanted to play football, and now I can get a chance at 36 to play and enjoy it, it's great.”

Carroll’s last appearance in English football came for Reading back in 2023. After leaving Newcastle United for a second time in 2021, Carroll moved to West Brom and then on to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in September 2022.

South Shields’ #LETSKICKDIABETES match

Monday’s match will raise money for Diabetes UK and was set up to raise awareness for the cause after Jude, grandson of Mariners chairman Geoff Thompson, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Speaking about the match, Jude’s father Callum said: “As a father to Jude, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, I can’t express how much it means to us to see South Shields FC come together for such a meaningful cause. Type 1 Diabetes is a daily challenge, but the support from the community, like this charity football match, gives us hope and strength.

“We're incredibly grateful to South Shields FC for their generosity in raising funds for Diabetes UK, which helps provide crucial support and research. Events like this not only raise awareness but also bring people together to make a real difference. Thank you to everyone who has supported this event—it truly makes a world of difference to families like ours.”

Tickets for the game can be bought online and a Just Giving page for donations has been set up with over £2000 having already been donated.